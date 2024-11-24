Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

