Commerce Bank Purchases 6,814 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

