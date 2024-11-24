Commerce Bank Sells 1,110 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of PPL by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 496,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 39,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 67,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in PPL by 70.8% during the second quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 138,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:PPL opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

