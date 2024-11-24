Commerce Bank Sells 1,145 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Shell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shell stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

