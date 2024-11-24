Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 80.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $404.32 and a 12 month high of $534.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.