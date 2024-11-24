Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,791 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 62.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sasol by 7.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Sasol by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 247.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SSL opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

