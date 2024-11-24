Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,340 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 1,927,491 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,112,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 935,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.60 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.