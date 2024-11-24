Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,132,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,411,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 459,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,959 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BZH. B. Riley cut their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.18. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

