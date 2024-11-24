Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Shares of WING opened at $337.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.30 and its 200 day moving average is $382.48. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.27 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

