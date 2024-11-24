Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,793 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 860.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

OneSpan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.75. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

