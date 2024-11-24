Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

CRBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $7,003,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,523,750. This trade represents a 17.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $14,267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

CRBP opened at $17.47 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.56.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

