Craig Burton Sells 982,000 Shares of Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Craig Burton sold 982,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.71 ($4.36), for a total value of A$6,590,202.00 ($4,279,351.95).

Mader Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Mader Group alerts:

Mader Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Mader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.