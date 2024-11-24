Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Given New $5.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Danimer Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 436,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Danimer Scientific
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.