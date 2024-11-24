Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Given New $5.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Danimer Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 436,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

