Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,809 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 470,170 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,366,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,204,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

