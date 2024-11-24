Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $189.84 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,068,000 after buying an additional 1,773,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $132,980,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after acquiring an additional 790,596 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

