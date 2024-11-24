Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 1.44% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSE. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 214,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 92,033 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $923,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 111,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period.

DFSE stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

