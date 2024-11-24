Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,483 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,046,000 after acquiring an additional 174,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 54.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,725,000 after purchasing an additional 579,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

