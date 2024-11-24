Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $1,080.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $995.00 to $1,080.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.88.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $936.37 on Wednesday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $943.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $891.74 and a 200-day moving average of $825.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 35.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,180,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 99.5% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

