Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,865,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $114.86 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

