First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Up 2.2 %

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

FHB opened at $27.90 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.