Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,392 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $215.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average is $186.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.77.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

