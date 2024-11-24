FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 178.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,714,000 after buying an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $201.86 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.93 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.66.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

