Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stake Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,434 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.1 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

