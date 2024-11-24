Head-To-Head Analysis: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) vs. Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -14.37% N/A -14.59% InnSuites Hospitality Trust -7.18% -21.16% -3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Selectis Health and InnSuites Hospitality Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $36.78 million N/A -$3.97 million ($1.79) -0.95 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 2.50 $200,000.00 ($0.06) -35.49

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Selectis Health. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selectis Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Selectis Health has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Selectis Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

