Head-To-Head Analysis: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) & JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG)

JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares JIADE and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JIADE N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group 3.94% 1.97% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JIADE and TAL Education Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JIADE $15.57 million 0.97 N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group $1.49 billion 3.95 -$3.57 million $0.11 88.45

Analyst Recommendations

JIADE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JIADE and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JIADE 0 0 0 0 0.00 TAL Education Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.11%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than JIADE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats JIADE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JIADE

(Get Free Report)

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices. The company also operates www.xueersi.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. It offers its services under the Haoweilai and Think Academy brands. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

