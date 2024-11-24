Head-To-Head Comparison: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palisade Bio and Immunocore”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $250,000.00 12.98 -$12.30 million ($13.98) -0.17 Immunocore $296.31 million 5.45 -$55.29 million ($0.95) -33.98

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.8% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Immunocore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palisade Bio and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -148.51% -115.16% Immunocore -15.87% -12.84% -5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palisade Bio and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immunocore 1 3 9 0 2.62

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 842.62%. Immunocore has a consensus price target of $69.18, suggesting a potential upside of 114.32%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Immunocore.

Volatility and Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Giiant Pharma, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of its compounds; a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; a co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd; and a transformative strategic collaboration with Strand Life Sciences for advancing precision medicine for ulcerative colitis therapy. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma. In addition, the company’s product pipeline comprises IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial to treat first line advanced cutaneous melanoma; and in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple tumor types, such as platinum resistant ovarian, non-small cell lung, and endometrial carcinoma. Further, it develops IMC-R117C, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; IMC-M113V, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat human immunosuppression virus; IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; IMC-T119C, which is in preclinical trial for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C, which is in preclinical trial to treat multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-S118AI to treat type 1 diabetes and is in preclinical trial. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

