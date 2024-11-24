Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after buying an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 139.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE HL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

