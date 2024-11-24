Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

Shares of JPM opened at $248.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $249.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

