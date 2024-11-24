Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Major Shareholder Sells 106,542 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 106,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.21, for a total value of $25,698,995.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,348,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,079,209,816.61. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ECL opened at $245.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

