Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $241.49 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.20. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

