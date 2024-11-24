Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$8,085,219.85 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier sold 118,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.38, for a total value of C$8,085,219.85.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$69.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.32.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.54.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

