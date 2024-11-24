Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Given New $3.55 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $3.55 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Invivyd by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Articles

