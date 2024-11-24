IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IQV opened at $201.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

