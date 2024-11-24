iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 191,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,159,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $98.17 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

