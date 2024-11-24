Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Stock Up 3.7 %

LNTH stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

