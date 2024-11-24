Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 36,019 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares during the period. Bwcp LP raised its stake in Zeta Global by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 106,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $28,698,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zeta Global news, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 in the last ninety days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

