Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
FREYR Battery Profile
FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FREYR Battery
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.