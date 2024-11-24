Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

