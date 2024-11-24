Jennison Associates LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 853.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after buying an additional 746,263 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.