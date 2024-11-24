Jennison Associates LLC Invests $783,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,074,000 after purchasing an additional 154,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 10.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 604,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,817,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 29.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after buying an additional 134,170 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FormFactor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 515,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.