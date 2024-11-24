Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

