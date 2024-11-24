Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 4,194 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,100,706.85. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $913,800 in the last 90 days. 10.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

