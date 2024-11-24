Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after buying an additional 3,802,652 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 232.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.