Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 67,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KW. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6,378.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 169,468 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 615,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 692,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kennedy-Wilson

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.