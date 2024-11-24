JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.61.

DE stock opened at $446.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $447.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 53.8% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

