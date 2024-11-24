Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 576.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 964,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 259,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 472,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

