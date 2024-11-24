KBC Group NV Buys 315 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,681.70. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $113,355.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $107,552.64. The trade was a 51.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $656,940. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

USPH opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

