KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,802.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

