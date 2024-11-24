KBC Group NV Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 117,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,913,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,463.75. The trade was a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $40.42 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.