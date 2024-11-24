KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $372.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.91. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

