Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 106,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,398,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $248.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $249.15. The firm has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

